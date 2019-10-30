First Alert: Rain, storms and a taste of winter on the way

Our next storm system and cold front will be pushing through the ArkLaTex on Wednesday. Rain and some thunderstorms will be on the increase during the day with colder air settling in for most areas by afternoon.
Rain’s not expected to excessive but most places will average around an inch with some seeing a little more and some a little less.
A few strong storms can’t be ruled out, but the overall severe weather threat looks low. The latest severe weather outlook places northwest Louisiana and parts of east Texas under a ‘Marginal’ risk of severe storms which is the lowest risk level. An isolated severe storm is possible during the afternoon or early evening with the main threat being strong wind gusts.
We’ll see showers and storms picking up through the day tomorrow with the most widespread rain coming in during the afternoon and evening. Some rain will continue Wednesday night, but should be wrapping up by first thing Thursday morning. Here’s an hour-by-hour look at the rain with Futuretrack:
Temperatures will be headed down as our cold front moves through. Much of the ArkLaTex will see high temperatures for the day in the 60s to low 70s around midday or early afternoon.
By early evening though most will have dropped into the 40s and 50s.
By Thursday morning most of the area will be in the 30s with a freeze possible around and north of I-30.
The forecast for Trick-Or-Treat looks dry, but it will definitely feel like Halloween. Make sure to bundle up your little ghosts and goblins with temperatures falling through the 40s Thursday evening.
