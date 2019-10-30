2 teens face charges over slaying at apartment complex

Latest arrest is a 17-year-old who is accused of being an accessory after the fact to manslaughter

2nd person arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Shreveport apartment complex
By KSLA Digital Team | October 29, 2019 at 10:16 PM CDT - Updated October 29 at 10:23 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Another person face charges in connection with a deadly shooting at a Shreveport apartment complex.

Cameron Boatwin, 17, is charged with one count of accessory after the fact to manslaughter.

He was booked into Caddo Correctional Center at 1:59 p.m. Tuesday, booking records show.

His bond has been set at $75,000.

The charge arises from the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Dayton Washington on Sunday evening at La Tierra Villa Apartments in the 6100 block of Tierra Drive.

Detectives arrested 18-year-old LaTroy Derez Smith Jr., of Shreveport, on a charge of manslaughter at 8 p.m. Monday and booked him into the City Jail at 8:35 p.m. the same day.

He also is being held in Caddo Correctional after having been booked there at 10 p.m. Monday, booking records show.

Smith’s bond has been set at $250,000.

BOOKED: LaTroy Derez Smith Jr., 18, of Shreveport, one count of manslaughter
