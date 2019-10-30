2 teens face charges over slaying at apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Another person face charges in connection with a deadly shooting at a Shreveport apartment complex.
Cameron Boatwin, 17, is charged with one count of accessory after the fact to manslaughter.
He was booked into Caddo Correctional Center at 1:59 p.m. Tuesday, booking records show.
His bond has been set at $75,000.
The charge arises from the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Dayton Washington on Sunday evening at La Tierra Villa Apartments in the 6100 block of Tierra Drive.
Detectives arrested 18-year-old LaTroy Derez Smith Jr., of Shreveport, on a charge of manslaughter at 8 p.m. Monday and booked him into the City Jail at 8:35 p.m. the same day.
He also is being held in Caddo Correctional after having been booked there at 10 p.m. Monday, booking records show.
Smith’s bond has been set at $250,000.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.