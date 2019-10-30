Dreary Wednesday for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! As we are now halfway to the weekend a whole lot of wet weather has arrived in the ArkLaTex. So much wet weather in fact that the State Fair or Louisiana has been closed for today. The on and off rain will go on throughout Wednesday and last even after the cold front pushes through later today. Behind the front much colder air will be rushing in giving us the coldest air we have seen so far in the fall season. Don't expect a quick temperature rebound as well below normal temperatures will last straight through the weekend.