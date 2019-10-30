Dreary Wednesday for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! As we are now halfway to the weekend a whole lot of wet weather has arrived in the ArkLaTex. So much wet weather in fact that the State Fair or Louisiana has been closed for today. The on and off rain will go on throughout Wednesday and last even after the cold front pushes through later today. Behind the front much colder air will be rushing in giving us the coldest air we have seen so far in the fall season. Don't expect a quick temperature rebound as well below normal temperatures will last straight through the weekend.
For Wednesday expect the misty conditions that you are waking up to will last throughout the day. We could also see some periods of heavier rain along with some gusty winds during the afternoon hours. Due to the rain don’t expect your temperatures to really move much from where they are when you wake up. Cold air will really start moving in after 6 PM this evening behind the front.
As we get to Halloween that’s when the cold air really takes hold across the ArkLaTex. During the day it will just be a struggle to get into the low 50s as the cold air mass takes hold. As trick or treaters head out the door expect temperatures to be dropping through the 40s.
Finally the cold will peak Friday morning with the first freeze of the season possible for some in the ArkLaTex. While most will see a widespread frost event, north of I-20 will see many places experience a light freeze. Temperatures during the afternoon will rebound slightly as highs will be in the upper 50s.
So make sure you grab the umbrella before you head out the door and get ready to breakout the winter hats. Have a great Wednesday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
