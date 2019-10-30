Cold and dry Halloween on its way

(KSLA) - The cold front will be pushing its way through the ArkLaTex today. There will be a lot of heavy showers and storms through the evening and overnight. Once the rain clears, the temperatures will be the focal point. It will be much colder. We could have our first freeze in some areas.
Through the overnight hours, there will be a lot of scattered activity. The rain will be heavy at times. The good news is that the severe risk is low. So, there should only be rain and storms, and no tornadoes.
The clouds will be clearing out behind the cold front. By Thursday morning, it should be mostly sunny. I did include a 10% chance of rain just for a few showers before sunrise. Otherwise it will be dry.
The temperatures will be cooling down quickly once the front passes. Thursday morning will have temperatures around in the upper 30s to start off the day. Then, it will only warm up to the lower 50s. So, it will be a day to grab a jacket.
Thursday night will be even colder. It should cool down to the mid 30s with some places in the northern ArkLaTex possibly seeing the upper 20s! Friday will warm up a little thanks to the abundant sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 50s.
By this upcoming weekend, we will gradually warm back up. The weather will be dry at the very least. I do not expect any rain beyond Thursday of this week. There will be clouds from time to time, but will also have some sunshine mixed in as well.
Next week will be a little warmer with temperatures back in the 70s. There will also be a 20% chance of rain by Tuesday. It will not be a washout, but it is our next significant chance of rain as of now.
Have a great Halloween and stay warm!
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.