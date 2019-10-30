Classmates remember 16-year-old killed in accident

DIERKS, Ark. (KSLA) — Some ArkLaTex students gathered around their school’s flagpole before classes to remember a classmate who died days earlier in a traffic accident.
“I never thought I would have to do this, to stand in front of my classmates and mourn the loss of one of our own, one of our family in the Class of 2021,” Dierks High student Emily Gordon told those who assembled for the prayer circle Tuesday morning.
They were there to remember 16-year-old Dalton Jamerson, who died when the 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe in which he was riding crashed at 7:54 a.m. Friday on Provo Road (Sevier County Road 234) in Lockesburg, Ark.
He and his 18-year-old brother Kendall L. Jamerson were on their way to school when their northbound vehicle ran off the rain-slick road, overturned and struck a tree, according to Arkansas State Police.
Dalton Jamerson was pronounced dead at the scene.
His brother was taken to Howard Memorial Hospital in Nashville, Ark., for treatment of his injuries, the responding officer says in his preliminary crash summary.
Now extra counselors and local ministers will remain on the Dierks High campus as long as needed for students and faculty members, Superintendent Jody Cowart said.
“Our course of action from this point forward will be to provide the support for our student body.”
The superintendent, however, believes the high school’s 250 or so students will be the biggest support for each other.
“Obviously, from the prayer circle you saw this morning, I think you can see the camraderie they have,” Cowart said Tuesday morning.
“I think that they embrace each other. And I think that is what will get the remaining students through this tragedy.”
This was the Jamerson brothers’ first year to attend classes in the school district.
But students and staffers alike said the two teens quickly became members of the Dierks school family.
“Whether it was passing out gum to the entire classroom, holding the door open and greeting everyone who passed by, Dalton knew how to make your day special,” Gordon recalled Tuesday morning.
She made one request of her grieving classmates.
“I ask all of you to do one thing, show kindness like Dalton.”
He “... impacted more lives than he knew just by showing kindness to his fellow classmates. So, please, just strive to honor Dalton.”
