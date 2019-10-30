ArkLaTex man accused of molesting a girl

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport man is accused of molesting a girl.
Douglas Jerome Brown, 56, of the 300 block of West 68th Street, remains in Shreveport City Jail.
He was arrested at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday and booked him into the lockup 20 minutes later, booking records show.
No bond amount has been set.
Brown’s arrest comes as a result of sex crimes detectives’ investigation into allegations that he allegedly sexually assaulted a juvenile with whom he had come into contact, a Police Department spokesman said.
Now investigators are trying to determine whether there have been more victims, Cpl. Marcus Hines added.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about Brown to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-6955.
Or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app.
The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
