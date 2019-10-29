Togetherness Worship Center hosts Anti-Bullying Seminar

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - October is National Bullying Prevention Month. The Togetherness Worship Center, in Shreveport, hosted its first ever anti-bullying seminar. The seminar featured four guest speakers, including Olympic Martial Arts Instructor and Pastor Marcus Franklin.
Pastor Marcus Franklin says it’s important for kids to tell their parents if they are being bullied.
This year, 11-year-old Ma’Kala Young-Williams took her own life.
“According to the parents, this crept up on them. They didn’t see this coming. She didn’t even express it to them, so this thing can be happening without a parents knowledge”, said Franklin.
There are some programs in Shreveport that have been implemented to help kids deal with bullying.
“I have a marital arts program that’s going to be implemented for our children to help build their confidence, and also make sure they are well equipped not just physically, but mentally on how to deal with bullying," said Franklin.
He added that it’s paramount that kids talk to their parents or someone they trust.
