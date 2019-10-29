Teen arrested in connection to death of teen on Tierra Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police arrested a teenager on manslaughter charges connected to the shooting death of another teen.
According to Shreveport Public Information Officer Christina Curtis, LaTroy D. Smith Jr., 18, is behind bars at the Caddo Correctional Center. He is charged with one count of manslaughter in the death of Dayton Washington, 18.
Police said Washington was shot at the La Tierra Villa Apartments on Tierra Drive in Shreveport late Sunday night. Washington later died at the hospital.
Smith is being held on a $250,000 bond.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for additional updates.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.