Teen arrested in connection to death of teen on Tierra Drive
The Caddo Correctional Center lists Smith as a suspect charged with manslaughter. (Source: Caddo Correctional Center)
October 29, 2019 at 7:32 AM CDT - Updated October 29 at 7:32 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police arrested a teenager on manslaughter charges connected to the shooting death of another teen.

According to Shreveport Public Information Officer Christina Curtis, LaTroy D. Smith Jr., 18, is behind bars at the Caddo Correctional Center. He is charged with one count of manslaughter in the death of Dayton Washington, 18.

Police said Washington was shot at the La Tierra Villa Apartments on Tierra Drive in Shreveport late Sunday night. Washington later died at the hospital.

Smith is being held on a $250,000 bond.

