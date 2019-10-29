Surge in home furnace checks before winter arrives

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Our recent run of cold air has led many people around the ArkLaTex to have their furnaces checked out now. They want them inspected before turning on their furnaces for the first time, as winter fast approaches.
In some cases, a carbon monoxide leak can prove dangerous, sometimes even deadly.
The entire time Janis Bates has lived in her Bossier City home, well over two decades, she and her husband have had just one furnace. But that could soon change based on what this inspection discovers.
"My husband and I had been talking about the unit and we decided that it was about time to get it updated."
Eagle Air co-owner Larry Bamburg then delivered his assessment of the furnace to Bates, as they stood in her kitchen. “It’s rotted really bad. So, I would suggest getting a furnace on this one.”
Eagle management told us their business is up 25 percent since that first cold snap and expect that trend to continue.
As for how many homeowners actually have a yearly furnace check, EMS Officer Clarence Reese, Junior with the Shreveport Fire Department, has an estimate of his own.
“I would go about 50 percent. And that’s just pure, speculation.” Reese was then asked, “just half?”
His response: “Yeah, about half of them are going to do it.” And Eagle Air Project Manager Stephen Martinez explained that leaks are not that rare with heating systems.
“It’s common maybe out of one of every thirty houses will have a leak.”
That’s why there has been such an emphasis in recent years on buying a carbon monoxide detector, according to Martinez.
"You need one because you don't know when the carbon monoxide is going to be fatal."
Back at this furnace check, for customers like Janis Bates and her husband, it all comes down to weighing priorities.
"Because we're looking at our health as well as how much is it going to cost."
Bamburg estimated a typical furnace can run anywhere from 15-hundred to two thousand dollars, which can lead to tough choices.
And this co-owner concluded that detecting carbon monoxide is so important that their *customers who don’t have a detector will get one donated to them.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.