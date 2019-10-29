State Fair closed Wednesday due to threat of rain

However, the annual Junior Livestock Sale will be held as scheduled

State Fair closed Wednesday due to threat of rain
The State Fair of Louisiana will be closed Oct. 30 due to the threat of bad weather. However, the annual Junior Livestock Sale will be held as scheduled. (Source: KSLA)
By KSLA Digital Team | October 29, 2019 at 5:56 PM CDT - Updated October 29 at 6:08 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The State Fair of Louisiana will be closed Wednesday.

The closure is due to the threat of inclement weather, says a post on the State Fair’s Facebook page.

It means all State Fair events have been canceled for the day.

“We apologize for any inconveniences; however, attractions, carnival rides and concerts cannot operate in the heavy rain.”

It's tomorrow! Be there or be square! * Starts at 9AM * Click GOING Now! #GrandChampion #Sheep https://www.facebook.com/events/379683639397903/

Posted by ALTAC on Tuesday, October 29, 2019

However, the ArkLaTex Agricultural Council’s Junior Livestock Sale will be held as scheduled.

Activities start at 9 a.m. The sale starts at 9:30 a.m. Admission is free.

“We hope to see you all on Thursday, October 31st when the Fair reopens at 10 a.m.!”

The weather-related closure Wednesday is the second since the State Fair opened Oct. 24.

RELATED:

State Fair of Louisiana closed on Oct. 25

State Fair of Louisiana opens up to the public on Oct. 24

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.