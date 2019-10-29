State Fair closed Wednesday due to threat of rain

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The State Fair of Louisiana will be closed Wednesday.
The closure is due to the threat of inclement weather, says a post on the State Fair’s Facebook page.
It means all State Fair events have been canceled for the day.
“We apologize for any inconveniences; however, attractions, carnival rides and concerts cannot operate in the heavy rain.”
However, the ArkLaTex Agricultural Council’s Junior Livestock Sale will be held as scheduled.
Activities start at 9 a.m. The sale starts at 9:30 a.m. Admission is free.
“We hope to see you all on Thursday, October 31st when the Fair reopens at 10 a.m.!”
The weather-related closure Wednesday is the second since the State Fair opened Oct. 24.
