Shreveport police union to actively oppose city’s 3 bond proposals, the group’s leader says

Former police chief finalist claims police chief is using a “coercive tactic”

By KSLA Digital Team | October 29, 2019 at 5:46 PM CDT - Updated October 29 at 5:46 PM
“Now, after Mayor (Adrian) Perkins asked SPOA to take a vote of endorsement, Chief (Ben) Raymond has begun a coercive tactic to rewrite the outcome,” police Sgt. Michael Carter, the police union's president, alleges in a statement he released Oct. 29. That statement announces that the Shreveport Police Officers Association will actively campaign against three bond proposals that city voters will consider Nov. 16. (Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)
“Now, after Mayor (Adrian) Perkins asked SPOA to take a vote of endorsement, Chief (Ben) Raymond has begun a coercive tactic to rewrite the outcome,” police Sgt. Michael Carter, the police union's president, alleges in a statement he released Oct. 29. That statement announces that the Shreveport Police Officers Association will actively campaign against three bond proposals that city voters will consider Nov. 16. (Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport’s police union will begin a public campaign to urge the city’s voters to say no to the three municipal bond proposals, the organization’s leader says.

Among other things, the propositions that voters will face Nov. 16 include funding to improve police facilities, namely $20 million to construct a central police headquarters.

In August 2018, union President Michael Carter suggested to another media outlet that a police complex could be built for about $18 million and funded through a bond issue.

However, Shreveport Police Officers Association members voted Oct. 9 against supporting any of the three bond propositions, Carter says in a statement he released Tuesday.

The union later was informed that Police Chief Ben Raymond reportedly was surveying his officers via email about the bond proposals, says Carter, a police sergeant who with Raymond recently was among four finalists for police chief.

“Now, after Mayor (Adrian) Perkins asked SPOA to take a vote of endorsement, Chief Raymond has begun a coercive tactic to rewrite the outcome.”

Raymond has emailed an electronic ballot to Police Department personnel stating that their decision will be anonymous.

Carter contends that email never is anonymous.

“Members have called their union officials and supervisors throughout the afternoon. They are concerned about their job status if they do not vote in a manner that pleases the chief of police,” Carter’s statement says.

Carter says Perkins was asked to intervene Oct. 25.

“We are asserting that this survey is not valid nor reliable,” Carter’s statement continues. “The outcome can be manipulated and our members can be exploited if they vote contrary to the chief of police. We will not recognize this vote in any anonymous form. ...”

KSLA News 12 has reached out to the police chief for comment on Carter’s statement and the claims he makes in the document.

RELATED:

Shreveport police union does not support city’s bond propositions

Some fear SPD chief hiring process might hurt bond issue vote

Police union opposes addition of Raymond to police chief finalists

Bond proposal meeting spur questions of trust among voters

Shreveport leaders present bond proposals to Broadmoor group

Bond proposals would replace 3 Shreveport firehouses

Shreveport launches website to explain bond proposals

Shreveport holds first of 8 meetings about bond proposals

Shreveport voters to face $186 million bond proposal

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.