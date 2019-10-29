Powerful cold front arrives Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! After cloud cover prevented our temperatures from warming up yesterday we should see more comfortable weather today. Clearer skies will mean high temperatures in the 70s across the ArkLaTex out ahead of a strong cold that will be arriving late in the day on Wednesday. This cold front will likely bring some of the coldest temperatures of the fall season so far. This also means that trick or treaters will need to be bundled up as chilly temperatures are to be expected.