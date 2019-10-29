Powerful cold front arrives Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! After cloud cover prevented our temperatures from warming up yesterday we should see more comfortable weather today. Clearer skies will mean high temperatures in the 70s across the ArkLaTex out ahead of a strong cold that will be arriving late in the day on Wednesday. This cold front will likely bring some of the coldest temperatures of the fall season so far. This also means that trick or treaters will need to be bundled up as chilly temperatures are to be expected.
For today we won’t have to deal with the fog that we saw yesterday morning, which besides meaning your commute won’t be impacted and our temperatures will start moving up quickly. Temperatures will get to around 70 by lunchtime and be in the mid 70s during the afternoon hours.
Wednesday will bring changes to the ArkLaTex. Our temperatures out ahead of the cold front should get back into the 70s, but during the afternoon hours we will see a line of thunderstorms push through the ArkLaTex bringing some strong winds. Behind the front expect much colder temperatures on Halloween with our high temperatures struggling to get into the mid 50s. Any children heading out for trick or treating can expect temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.
Friday morning will likely be the coldest morning so far of the fall season. Widespread 30s are to expected with some places seeing their first freeze of the season. The combination of clear skies and light winds will also lead to widespread frost across the region.
So enjoy the last 36 or so hours of comfortable temperatures before the cold weather sweeps into the ArkLaTex!
Have a great day! First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
