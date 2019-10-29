BCPD assisting U.S. Marshals with fugitive investigation

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - There was a large police presence Tuesday afternoon in Bossier City. A mobile command center and SWAT units were in the 2900 block of Shed Road.
According to Traci Landry, the Bossier City Police Department was assisting the U.S. Marshals office with a field investigation into a fugitive. Landry says it’s common for them to notify and or request assistance from the police department, whenever they are operating in the city. “It’s standard to send SWAT units out, depending on the level of investigation and who they are dealing with,” she added.
