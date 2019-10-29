Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office rolls out new app

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) -The Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office has created a new app for residents in the parish.
“We continue to post things on our social media, but they are able to see that same information within the app,” said Sheriff Jayson Richardson. “There’s so much more the app can do that social media can’t.”
Richardson says they spent the last six months designing this app.
The app has a variety of different features including push notifications, a map showcasing where sex offenders are located, and people can submit information about their loved ones who might have special needs.
“If there’s individuals...(let’s) say they are autistic, it’s good information for us to know when we have responding deputies going to a residence for whatever reason,” said Richardson.
Richardson says having that information on file helps his deputies better interact with individuals if they have to visit their home.
Users can also access jail information, local contact numbers, tips about scams, different divisions within the department, and can also still view the office’s social media accounts and events.
Richardson says they are working on redesigning their website to go along with the app.
If you would like to download the app you can find it in your Google Play or app stores by searching “Desoto Parish."
