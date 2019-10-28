Week starts warm, finishes cold

As we move towards midweek another cold front will be pushing towards the ArkLaTex. Expect clouds to begin to increase overnight Tuesday with wet weather moving in during the day Wednesday. Showers will linger into the morning on Halloween. While the rain should move out before the kids head out trick or treating, cold air will quickly rush in creating chilly conditions across the ArkLaTex. Clear skies and light winds Friday morning could create the conditions needed for the first freeze of the season for parts of the ArkLaTex along with a widespread frost event.