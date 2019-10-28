Week starts warm, finishes cold

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! After finishing out the weekend on a fantastic note we will start the week seeing more wonderful fall weather across the ArkLaTex. With sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s you’ll want to get outside early in the week as we are tracking another powerful cold front arriving just in time for Halloween. Along with some spooky temperatures for Trick or Treaters parts of the ArkLaTex could see their first freeze Friday morning.
For our Monday high pressure will continue to dominate the ArkLaTex. After a cool start with temperatures in the mid 50s this morning, our temperatures will quickly rise in the mid 70s during the afternoon hours. Much like our Sunday expect mostly sunny skies along with low humidity.
As we move towards midweek another cold front will be pushing towards the ArkLaTex. Expect clouds to begin to increase overnight Tuesday with wet weather moving in during the day Wednesday. Showers will linger into the morning on Halloween. While the rain should move out before the kids head out trick or treating, cold air will quickly rush in creating chilly conditions across the ArkLaTex. Clear skies and light winds Friday morning could create the conditions needed for the first freeze of the season for parts of the ArkLaTex along with a widespread frost event.
So these next two days will be for sure the two days you’ll want to get outside and enjoy the fantastic fall weather! Have a great week!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
