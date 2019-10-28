Strong cold front on its way in time for Halloween

(KSLA) - The weather will soon go back to cloudy and rainy for a couple days as a cold front is on its way to the ArkLaTex. There will be heavy rain mostly on Wednesday, but some rain will linger into Thursday on Halloween. The rain will be gone by trick-or-treating, but the temperatures will be much colder.
Through the rest of this evening, the temperature will be a little cool. Going from the 70s in the afternoon to the 50s after sunset. It would not hurt to have a jacket if you have any evening plans. There will be a few clouds around. Late tonight, I cannot rule out a could stray showers. I have a 10% chance of rain tonight.
Tuesday will be a great day with partly cloudy conditions and temperatures in the 70s. There is a 20% chance of rain in the afternoon. So, a couple small showers are not ruled out. I think you can go without an umbrella for the day, but don't be surprised if a quick showers passes by.
Our next cold front will be moving closer but very slowly by Wednesday. This is when I expect a lot more rain throughout the day. So, morning, afternoon and evening all have a good chance for some showers and storms. As of now, I have a 60% chance of rain. As far as severe weather, there is a marginal risk as a line of storms pushes through. This will possibly cause damaging winds.
There will continue to be more rain activity Wednesday night, and early Thursday morning. So, on Halloween, there is a chance of rain. But this is for the morning. For the evening, there will not be any more rain. Temperatures though, will be much colder.
This will likely be the coldest air of the season so far! Temperatures will struggle to warm up Thursday and Friday. Both days will have temperatures in the 50s. Then overnight, we will have those temperatures cool to the mid 30s! Some places will be around the freezing mark.
By this upcoming weekend, we will gradually warm back up. The weather will be dry at the very least. I do not expect any rain beyond Thursday of this week. There will be clouds from time to time, but will also have some sunshine mixed in as well.
Have a great week!
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
