Rapides Parish youth coach arrested for child sex crimes

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Deville man is facing sex charges against children. News Channel 5 has learned that he coached youth baseball and softball at Ward 9 in Pineville.
Micheal Stroud, 37, has been arrested and is facing a single count each of molestation of a juvenile and aggravated crimes against humanity, as well as two counts of sexual battery.
Several parents tell News Channel Five Stroud coached their children at Ward 9. He was arrested on October 21 by the Alexandria Police Department.
There is no word yet if the alleged incident is connected to his role as a coach.
We reached out to the Pineville Youth Baseball/Softball Association and the board’s president, Luke Burch. Burch would not confirm if Stroud was a coach but he did say they perform background checks on potential coaches. We also found Stroud's name present on a 2015 list of coaching staff for the league.
Burch did not answer questions about their plans to vet future coaches in the seasons to come.
Stroud’s bond was set at $700,000.
