Man killed in Sunday night shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department confirmed Monday morning that the victim of a shooting Sunday night died.
According to police, officers responded to the Tierra Drive just off Pines Road for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The shooting happened just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday.
Officers tell KSLA News 12 that they believe multiple suspects could be involved in the shooting and may be traveling in a dark-colored Toyota Tacoma that has been stolen. The vehicle may also contain several rifles inside.
We expect police to release additional details about this shooting sometime Monday.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.