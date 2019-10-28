KSLA Salutes: Haughton opens Veterans Therapy Health Garden, Walking Trail

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Veterans now have a new place to come and relax in the town of Haughton.
On Monday, Oct. 28, city leaders gathered at the Joe Delaney Memorial Park to officially open the park’s new Veterans Therapy Health Garden and Walking Trail.
“We have been working on this for years and it’s finally coming to,” said Mayor Jack Hicks. “Of course it’s a work in progress still. We’re not through, but (I’m) proud to be part of it so far.”
Six by six planter boxes will be located throughout the trail, and will help veterans cope with post traumatic stress, depression and other health issues, something veterans like Kenneth Kirchoff plan to use.
“It’s going to be a place where you can come and visit, and just kind of put your mind at ease,” he said. “(You can) walk around the path a little bit, and just enjoy the park.”
The Town of Haughton and the Bossier Parish Police Jury worked together with Trailblazer RC&D and the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service to construct this garden and trail.
The family of Joe Delaney was in attendance at Monday’s ribbon cutting and are excited to see all the progress made with the park.
“Every time they have something at the park or they are honoring Joe, the whole family is just excited about it because we know the type of person Joe was and he would love anything that was going on for the community,” said Joe’s wife Carolyn.
The park is named after Delaney who was a Haughton native and former NFL Star. He died in 1983 trying to save three drowning children in Monroe, Louisiana.
