Coroner’s office names victim in Tierra Drive shooting

Officers respond to a shooting on Tierra Drive in Shreveport Sunday night. (Source: KSLA News 12)
By Danielle Scruggs | October 28, 2019 at 12:01 PM CDT - Updated October 28 at 12:02 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in Sunday night’s shooting. Dayton DeShawn Washington, 18, was shot at an apartment complex in the 6100 block of Tierra Drive.

He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he died shortly before 9 p.m.

Officers believe multiple suspects could be involved in the shooting and may be traveling in a stolen, dark-colored Toyota Tacoma. The vehicle may also contain several rifles inside.

There is no further information at this time.

