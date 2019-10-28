Coroner’s office names victim in Tierra Drive shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in Sunday night’s shooting. Dayton DeShawn Washington, 18, was shot at an apartment complex in the 6100 block of Tierra Drive.
Officers believe multiple suspects could be involved in the shooting and may be traveling in a stolen, dark-colored Toyota Tacoma. The vehicle may also contain several rifles inside.
There is no further information at this time.
KSLA will keep you updated as more details become available.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.