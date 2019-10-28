Chilly treat in your forecast for Halloween.

This year, Halloween will actually feel cold as one would expect, which is good news for the pumpkins as well as the people.
A cold front will bring widespread rain and thunderstorms into the ArkLaTex throughout the day Wednesday and into the first half of Halloween, however, do not fear as the rain should be out of the way in time for trick or treating.
With model guidance, both the European and American models show rain moving out of the ArkLaTex entirely by the afternoon. This means the evening looks fairly dry, however it will be cold. As the cold front pushes through, it’s pulling down cold dry air from the poles so make sure a jacket is apart of the costume.
Temperatures around 7pm on Thursday will be down into the mid and upper 40s. One thing to keep in mind will be the wicked northwesterly winds gusting up to 10mph. This would make the the mid and upper 40s feel more like the low 40s. Temperatures will take a turn for the worse as they fall near freezing overnight.
By Friday, sunshine returns with highs only in the upper 50s.
