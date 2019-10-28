BCPD names officer involved in fatal shooting

BCPD names officer involved in fatal shooting
A large police presence is seen at a Bossier City hotel on Friday. (Source: Maranda Whittington)
By Danielle Scruggs | October 28, 2019 at 3:38 PM CDT - Updated October 28 at 3:41 PM

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department has named the officer involved in last week’s deadly shooting.

According to a news released, Patrick Edmonds Jr. joined the Bossier City Police Department in May of 2018. He is assigned to the Patrol Division.

Edmonds is currently on administrative leave, pending investigations by the Internal Affairs Division and Criminal Investigation Division. These are standard procedures in officer-involved shootings.

Previous story

Officer kills woman carrying scissors ‘aggressively’

Additional details will be released once the investigations, along with a review by the Bossier Parish District Attorney’s Office, are complete.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.