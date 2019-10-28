BCPD names officer involved in fatal shooting

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department has named the officer involved in last week’s deadly shooting.
According to a news released, Patrick Edmonds Jr. joined the Bossier City Police Department in May of 2018. He is assigned to the Patrol Division.
Edmonds is currently on administrative leave, pending investigations by the Internal Affairs Division and Criminal Investigation Division. These are standard procedures in officer-involved shootings.
Additional details will be released once the investigations, along with a review by the Bossier Parish District Attorney’s Office, are complete.
