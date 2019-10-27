One dead in Marshall shooting, man arrested

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - One person is dead and another has been arrested after a shooting in Marshall.
According to a Facebook post from the Marshall Police Department, at approximately 1:30 pm, Saturday, the city of Marshall’s telecommunication center received reports that a male had been shot in the 1300 block of Melanie St in the Bel Aire Manor apartment complex.
The post said patrol officers with the Marshall Police Department immediately responded as did medical personnel from the Marshall Fire Department.
A male was discovered at the location with several gunshot wounds. Responding patrol officers rendered first aid to the victim but it was determined by medical personnel that he was deceased. The victim’s name is being withheld at this time.
The post said another male, later identified as Charles Ray Mason, 31, of Marshall was identified as the shooter by witnesses and was located a short distance from the scene by responding Marshall patrol officers.
The post said Mason was taken into custody and transported to the Marshall Police Department. The post said Mason is being charged with one count of murder.
