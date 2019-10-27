Man shot in head following argument identified; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The man who was fatally shot in Shreveport’s Morningside neighborhood early Saturday has been identified.
According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, Jarvis Coleman, 37, of Shreveport, was shot in the head shortly after 4 a.m. while inside a vehicle at Wallace Avenue and West 69th Street. He died a short time later at Ochsner LSU Health.
Coleman was positively identified through fingerprint comparison.
Shreveport police are still looking for 44-year-old Jerome Johnson. He has been charged with Second Degree Murder, in Coleman’s death.
His last known address was in the 500 block of Browning Street.
If you have information on Johnson’s whereabouts contact the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300.
You can remain anonymous by reaching out to Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers. Tips can submitted by calling (318) 673-7373, via their website at lockemup.org, or through their app P3Tips.
A reward of up to $2,000.00 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.
