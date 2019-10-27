LA Tech wins 7th straight on the road

J’Mar Smith completed 29-of-35 passes for 331 yards and 3 TDs. Eight Tech (7-1, 4-0 C-USA) receivers caught at least one pass, led by Cee Jay Powell’s 6 grabs for 85 yards. One week after earning Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week honors, Amik Robertson was at it again on the other side of the ball. The junior forced a fumble on a strip-sack, recovered another loose ball, and finished with four tackles. “Coming off a really emotional win last week, it would have been really easy to come in and lose our focus and not play with a lot of energy. I was really impressed with the way this team has been dialed in,” said Tech head coach Skip Holtz. The Bulldogs blew the game open in the second quarter. With the score tied 7-7, Smith led Tech on a 14-play 81-yard drive that culminated with a picture-perfect toss to Malik Stanley in the back corner of the end zone. Stanley high-pointed the ball to put the 'Dogs up 14-7. “J’Mar was pretty special tonight. He was relaxed, he was poised, and he took what the defense gave him. He’s having fun out on the field,” said Holtz. "I thought he did an excellent job and the receivers made some plays for him as well. Tech’s second pair of touchdowns came courtesy of two fumble recoveries.