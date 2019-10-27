Dry and Sunny end to the weekend. Rain arrives mid week

Happy Sunday! A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for McCurtain county, all of southwest Arkansas counties, and counties in east Texas around I-30 until 9am this morning. Visibility expected to be reduce below 1/4 of a mile. While the remainder of the ArkLaTex is not under a dense fog advisory, patchy fog will still exist. Remember to take it slow and have on your low beams.
By the afternoon, we'll see mostly sunny skies as temperatures warm into the low 70s across the region. Not forecasting any rain in the ArkLaTex today or for Monday. Overnight tonight, lows drop into the low 50s under mostly clear skies.
Monday's highs will reach the mid 70s during the afternoon as we'll see mostly sunny skies. A cold front will try and move into the ArkLaTex late Monday, but may not push through until Tuesday evening. By Wednesday, the front will be stationary and bring widespread rain into the ArkLaTex. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 70s.
For Halloween day, temperatures will only reach the upper 50s while rain may still linger into the morning and afternoon hours. We're still a ways out, but as we get closer, we'll continue to detail the timing.
Have a great end to the weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
