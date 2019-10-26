Police seek help finding missing Shreveport man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport man has disappeared.
Family members of Charles Finch reported him as missing Oct. 2, authorities report.
Police issued a statement Friday asking for the public’s help in locating him.
Finch last was seen in the 1500 block of Line Avenue.
He stands 6’ tall, weighs 200 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.
Finch last was seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jean pants and black SKECHERS tennis shoes.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about him to call (318) 673-7300 or (318) 673-7020.
