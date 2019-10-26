Man dies from gunshot wound to head

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Shreveport. According to Detective Angie Willhite, the victim was shot in the head around 4:11 a.m. near the intersection of Wallace and 69th Street.
He was taken to Willis-Knighton Hospital, by private vehicle. He was then transported to Ochsner LSU Health, where he died from his injuries.
His identity has not been released.
There is no suspect information at this time. KSLA will keep you updated as more details become available.
