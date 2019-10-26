Chilly and cloudy today, warm and sunny tomorrow

Tuesday ahead of our next weather maker, rain will likely move in by the afternoon and hang on into the evening. Wednesday will be the wettest day as another front moves through the ArkLaTex bringing rain and thunderstorms. By Thursday morning and afternoon the rain may stick around, but most if not all, should be out of the way just in time for trick-or-treating! Thursday night, may need to bring the pets and plants in as lows drop into low 30s. We'll keep you updated as we get closer.