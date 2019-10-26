Chilly and cloudy today, warm and sunny tomorrow

Good Saturday Morning! Out the door this AM, temperatures are in the low to mid 50s under overcast skies and a light drizzle/mist. By the afternoon, the drizzle will likely be gone, but highs today will only reach the low to mid 60s. The good news is that we're not expecting any more rain this weekend or for the first half of the work week. By midweek however, another cold front will usher in more rain.
Overnight tonight, lows will drop to a chilly 48 under partly cloudy skies. As you're headed out the door for church or work, may have to watch for areas of patchy fog. By mid to late morning, the fog will have gone away. On Sunday, expect to see more sunny skies and a nice afternoon high in the mid 70s. It'll be a beautiful day for an outdoor lunch or walk. Overnight lows will fall into the low 50s.
Monday: heading back to work in the early morning hours, fog may disrupt the morning commute. Expect another nice day as temperatures warm into the mid 70s once again under mostly sunny skies. Rain chances that day are slim to none.
Tuesday ahead of our next weather maker, rain will likely move in by the afternoon and hang on into the evening. Wednesday will be the wettest day as another front moves through the ArkLaTex bringing rain and thunderstorms. By Thursday morning and afternoon the rain may stick around, but most if not all, should be out of the way just in time for trick-or-treating! Thursday night, may need to bring the pets and plants in as lows drop into low 30s. We'll keep you updated as we get closer.
Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.