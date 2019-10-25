Sunday evening storm damage in Bossier Parish caused by 90 mph winds

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has determined that storm damage across parts of Bossier Parish was caused by downburst wind gusts of up to 90 mph Sunday evening. The damage was consistent with straight-line winds as the debris was all blown in the same direction. The same storm earlier did produce tornadoes in Panola County, Texas and near Greenwood, Louisiana in Caddo Parish.
Their assessment found evidence of multiple damaging wind gusts in a swath starting along I-20 between Industrial Drive and Texas Street in Bossier City and extending into the Dogwood area east of Red Chute Bayou.
Multiple billboards were blown out and 8 structures were damaged along I-20. Structural damage was mainly confined to metal roofing, but a garage door was also damaged and an RV was blown over.
In the Dogwood neighborhood 16 properties had damage as the strong wind broke large branches and uprooted several trees damaging roofs to some homes. The strong wind also pulled off some shingles.
The strongest winds were estimated at 90 mph based on uprooted hardwood trees found along Lori Drive.
