SPD searching for missing man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen James Haywood?
His family reported the 28-year-old missing on Oct. 19. Relatives say he was last seen in May 2019 in the 2300 block of Levy Street.
James is described as 5’8” tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. His last known clothing description was unknown.
The Shreveport Police Department says that Haywood is homeless and suffers from mental illness. Investigators have combed where homeless citizens gather — but have been unable to find him.
Police ask anyone with information on Haywood’s whereabouts to contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 or 318-673-7020.
