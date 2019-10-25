North Desoto Middle School students honor football player who collapsed at game

STONEWALL, La. (KSLA) -Friday morning North Desoto Middle School students gathered inside their gym to honor Rusheon Middle School student Marvin Johnson Jr., his family and everyone who worked to save his life at the beginning of October.
Desoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson presented the sheriff’s office life-saving award to Shreveport Detective Richard Turpen, Desoto Sheriff’s Deputy Larry McClosky and his wife Brandy.
The school also presented Johnson with a necklace, bracelet, a football signed by the entire team, and a jersey making him an honorary player.
“To see them give of themselves and raise money to give to another program, to another school and to provide something for someone else it’s heartwarming," said Superintendent Clay Corley. " It’s some of those things that you think you’re getting through to students and you never know if you really are until something like this happens and then you realize they’re getting it.”
Students also presented Johnson with a $1,500 check to help him purchase a new defibrillator for his school.
Gardner reached back out to KSLA News 12 saying the Bossier City Optimist Club will match the $460 he’s raised to help him purchase more AEDs. Gardner also said the Louisiana District Optimist International plans to adopt his campaign as part of their international programs.
He says a donor stopped by their school to drop off a $500 check, and he is planning a trip to Baton Rouge to speak with legislators and see about changing state statues around this issue.
Marvin’s family was in attendance including his father Marvin Johnson Sr. who spoke to the crowd and thanked everyone for what they did for his son.
“I’m overwhelmed with so much support and love and all the blessings that my son has been receiving and it really feels good," Marvin Sr. said.
