Nice weekend with another cold front on its way

Saturday still looks to have maybe some morning showers, but will otherwise be dry. In fact, I have lowered the rain chance to only 20% for the day. By the afternoon, the rain will be gone. We may see a couple peeks of sunshine just before the sun sets Saturday evening. Through most of the day though, it will be cloudy. Temperatures will still be cool thanks to the cloud cover and a weak cold front. Highs will only be in the mid 60s.