Nice weekend with another cold front on its way

(KSLA) - Rain has been persistent through our Friday, but thanks fully that will be coming to an end for the weekend. Another cold front is on its way next week just before Halloween. Therefore, Halloween could have a chill in the air..
Tonight, there will still be a good chance of rain. Most of the rain will be on the lighter side with a could pockets of heavy downpours. Most of the rain will also be on the east side of the ArkLaTex. So, Texas should not have as much rain. Temperatures will remain steady and only cool to the lower to mid 50s.
Saturday still looks to have maybe some morning showers, but will otherwise be dry. In fact, I have lowered the rain chance to only 20% for the day. By the afternoon, the rain will be gone. We may see a couple peeks of sunshine just before the sun sets Saturday evening. Through most of the day though, it will be cloudy. Temperatures will still be cool thanks to the cloud cover and a weak cold front. Highs will only be in the mid 60s.
Then on Sunday, the weather will be back to being nice! I have a 0% chance of rain. The sunshine will also be back, making it beautiful outside. Temperatures will be a little warmer in the afternoon getting to the 70s, thanks in part to the sunshine. It will be a great day!
Then as we start next week, the great weather will continue. Monday will be really nice with temperatures in the 70s and little to no rain expected. There will be plenty of sunshine to go around.
Another cold front is coming in by the middle of next week. The rain chances will begin to go up on Tuesday to 40% but the front itself will arrive by Wednesday. So I have a 50% chance of rain Wednesday. This will really cool the temperatures down to possibly the coldest of the season so far!
That means for Halloween, the temperature will be really cold. The temperature should warm up to only the mid 50s in the afternoon! Then it will likely be in the 40s after sunset when the kids are trick-or-treating. Make sure to plan the costumes accordingly! The good news is that the rain should be gone by Halloween.
Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
