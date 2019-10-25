Possible officer involved shooting reported at Bossier City hotel

By KSLA Digital Team | October 25, 2019 at 6:44 AM CDT - Updated October 25 at 7:33 AM

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City police remain on scene after reports of an officer-involved shooting.

Officers got the call before 6 a.m. to the LaQuinta in the 300 block of Preston Boulevard. Police were called regarding a disturbance.

Sources tell KSLA News 12 an officer shot at a woman at the hotel after she pulled a knife on the officer.

The condition of the woman is unknown at this time.

Police remain on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

