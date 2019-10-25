Possible officer involved shooting reported at Bossier City hotel

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City police remain on scene after reports of an officer-involved shooting.
Officers got the call before 6 a.m. to the LaQuinta in the 300 block of Preston Boulevard. Police were called regarding a disturbance.
Sources tell KSLA News 12 an officer shot at a woman at the hotel after she pulled a knife on the officer.
The condition of the woman is unknown at this time.
Police remain on scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
