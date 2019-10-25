First Alert: Tropical Storm Olga forms in the Gulf, Pablo in the Atlantic

The tropics flared up Friday afternoon with 2 named storms forming. Tropical Depression 16, which formed Friday morning, was upgraded to Tropical Storm Olga. Tropical Storm Pablo formed out in the Atlantic.
Olga was a little more than 200 miles south of the Louisiana coast as of 4pm Friday. Maximum sustained winds were at 40 mph. Olga is moving northeast toward Louisiana at 18 mph.
Olga formed in very close proximity to a cold front in the western Gulf of Mexico. It’s expected to merge with the front this evening and will likely not be classified as a tropical storm by the time it reaches the Louisiana coastline southwest of Baton Rouge Friday night. The remnant area of low pressure may still have sustained winds around 45 mph as it moves inland.
Much farther out into the northeast Atlantic Ocean, Tropical Storm Pablo has formed near the Azores. Maximum sustained winds with Pablo are around 50mph. Pablo is moving southeast at 10 mph. The storm is forecast to eventually turn to the northeast and will likely become a remnant area of low pressure by Sunday well to the west of Europe.
