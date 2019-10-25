First Alert: First freeze possible next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As yet another cold front is dumping rain on portions of the ArkLaTex to end this week we are already tracking an even stronger cold next week. This cold front could not just bring some cold temperatures for Trick or Treating on Halloween, but also bring the first freeze of the season to some in the ArkLaTex the following morning.
Temperatures should first rebound across the ArkLaTex out ahead of this next cold front. We should see temperatures back into the low 70s early next week. But late Tuesday showers will start to move into the ArkLaTex, with the cold front pushing through from the Central Plains during the day on Wednesday.
Behind the front cold Canadian air will plunge through the ArkLaTex giving us our coolest temperatures we have seen during the fall season. This will likely make for a chilling Trick or Treat forecast Halloween evening with temperatures in the mid 40s.
Thanks to clear skies overnight along with light winds our temperatures will be plunging even further Friday morning. Widespread frost should be expected along with many places north of I-20 seeing their first freeze of the season.
By next weekend temperatures should rebound back into the 60s, but that still would mean temperatures well below normal for this time of year.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on the day-to-day details for the ArkLaTex. Here’s how you can always get the latest forecast updates:
- Download the free KSLA First Alert Weather app to your smartphone
- Check the weather page at KSLA.com
- Follow KSLA First Alert Weather on Facebook and Twitter
- Watch KSLA News 12 on television or on Roku and Amazon Fire TV
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.