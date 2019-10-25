First Alert: First freeze possible next week

First Alert: First freeze possible next week
What morning lows next Friday are looking like (Source: KSLA News 12)
By Andrew Brightman | October 25, 2019 at 11:51 AM CDT - Updated October 25 at 11:51 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As yet another cold front is dumping rain on portions of the ArkLaTex to end this week we are already tracking an even stronger cold next week. This cold front could not just bring some cold temperatures for Trick or Treating on Halloween, but also bring the first freeze of the season to some in the ArkLaTex the following morning.

Temperatures should first rebound across the ArkLaTex out ahead of this next cold front. We should see temperatures back into the low 70s early next week. But late Tuesday showers will start to move into the ArkLaTex, with the cold front pushing through from the Central Plains during the day on Wednesday.

Next cold front that will move through the ArkLaTex
Next cold front that will move through the ArkLaTex (Source: KSLA News 12)

Behind the front cold Canadian air will plunge through the ArkLaTex giving us our coolest temperatures we have seen during the fall season. This will likely make for a chilling Trick or Treat forecast Halloween evening with temperatures in the mid 40s.

What Trick or Treaters can expect
What Trick or Treaters can expect (Source: KSLA News 12)

Thanks to clear skies overnight along with light winds our temperatures will be plunging even further Friday morning. Widespread frost should be expected along with many places north of I-20 seeing their first freeze of the season.

What morning lows next Friday are looking like
What morning lows next Friday are looking like (Source: KSLA News 12)

By next weekend temperatures should rebound back into the 60s, but that still would mean temperatures well below normal for this time of year.

Below average temperatures for the end of next week
Below average temperatures for the end of next week (Source: KSLA News 12)

The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on the day-to-day details for the ArkLaTex. Here’s how you can always get the latest forecast updates:

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.