Drenching rain for Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! We have finally made it to the end of the week, but we also made it to all the heavy rain we have been expecting all week. Today's forecast is going to be very wet and dreary as Gulf moisture is going to be pushing through the ArkLaTex. Some parts of the region will see over 2 inches of rain before it is all said and done early Saturday morning. While today will be a washout your weekend will see improving weather, in particular on Sunday. As for next week, another cold front during the middle part of the week could mean that Trick or Treaters could see some spine tingling temperatures next Thursday.