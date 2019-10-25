Drenching rain for Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! We have finally made it to the end of the week, but we also made it to all the heavy rain we have been expecting all week. Today's forecast is going to be very wet and dreary as Gulf moisture is going to be pushing through the ArkLaTex. Some parts of the region will see over 2 inches of rain before it is all said and done early Saturday morning. While today will be a washout your weekend will see improving weather, in particular on Sunday. As for next week, another cold front during the middle part of the week could mean that Trick or Treaters could see some spine tingling temperatures next Thursday.
As for your Friday, basically you will need the umbrellas and ponchos all day. Moderate to heavy rain will dominate the ArkLaTex, especially in southern and eastern portions of the viewing area. Most of the ArkLaTex will see at least one inch of rain before the day is over. Temperatures due to the all rain will be stuck in the mid to upper 50s for the most part. Needless to say, this will not be the day to head over to the State Fair of Louisiana.
Once we get to your weekend our weather will start to improve. While we could see some early morning showers Saturday once we get to the afternoon hours we will dry out and potentially even see a few breaks in the clouds. As we turn the page to Sunday, sunshine will return and temperatures will warm back up into the 70s.
As for next week, while it will start off nice another cold front will push through the ArkLaTex late Tuesday and Wednesday. The air behind this front will be cold enough for some to experience the first freeze of the season.
As for today, have those umbrellas constantly at the ready and just remember it is Friday.
Have a great day! First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
