Caddo Sheriff’s Office given $9,300 for field trauma kits

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Shreveport chapter of the Iron Circle Motorcycle Club is working to help save lives.
The group made a $9,300 donation to the Caddo Parish Sheriff Office for 95 trauma kits. The kits will help sheriff’s deputies assist themselves and others.
Chapter President Richard Smith said the donation came to mind after losing a fellow law officer due to an oral bleed.
Smith spoke about how the kits will prevent further tragedies like the loss of his friend.
The Iron Circle Motorcycle Club is made up of present and past law enforcement members.
In the past six years, the Shreveport chapter has donated $30,000 toward worthy causes in the area.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.