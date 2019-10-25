Breast cancer survivor opens Bossier City’s first mastectomy boutique; celebration set Saturday

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A good facial is something for which Melody Scott’s boutique, Beautiful Body and More, is known.
But pretty soon, she’ll also be providing bras, nightgowns and robes for breast cancer survivors.
“I ended up researching," she said. "I took the classes that I needed, also I did internships with a business out in Ruston. And from that, I was like I wanted to do something to help women.”
Scott will officially open Bossier City’s first mastectomy boutique Saturday. The celebration will get underway at noon at the shop in Suite 900 at 1907 Benton Road.
Her business will not only provide mastectomy bras and prosthesis, but also facials and massages.
Twana Manning had just turned 43 when she found out she had triple negative Stage III breast cancer.
“I was normally doing my self checks," she said. "At 40, I got my mammogram; they didn’t see anything. When I got elbowed in the breast, I was trying to find someone to do an ultrasound because something didn’t feel right.”
After being elbowed while working, she went in for a mammogram and eventually learned her diagnosis over the phone.
“I cried in the beginning," Manning recalled. "My mom had throat cancer and then she was a Stage IV and she’s a survivor. So I could honestly think ... my mind, being that I had grandkids, it went to like a warrior mode.”
Manning’s battle with breast cancer ultimately led her to Scott, who understood everything she was going through.
“I actually found my lump in 2012," Scott said.
She put off going to the doctor. But as her lump started to grow, she knew she couldn’t avoid this any longer.
“My breast specialist called me and he told me that my tumor was indeed positive. And when he told me, I broke down at my desk."
Scott was 25 years old when she found out she had Stage III breast cancer.
When the time came for her to make a decision regarding her breasts, she chose to undergo a double mastectomy.
“I decided to go ahead and remove both breasts just for my mind-set because, if it came into my left breast, in my mind I just felt like it would come into my right."
With family members and friends by her side, Scott fought to win her battle. But there were plenty of moments when she was ready to throw in the towel.
“I would just look in the mirror ... . At that time, I didn’t have any hair; my skin was so dry and both my breasts were removed," Scott recalled.
“So a stranger was staring back at me,” she continued. "Oftentimes, I was just like ‘Lord, I just need your strength because I feel like I want to give up’.”
Five years later, Scott stands as a breast cancer survivor, a business owner and, most importantly, a friend.
“Melody, she’s real and I love her and I’m glad to be a part of anything that she has going on," Manning said.
With a double mastectomy down, Manning’s fight is far from over.
But Scott hopes her boutique can be a place where Manning and other women can come and feel beautiful.
“I want them to leave confident and to understand, no matter where life takes them or no matter what surgeries or scars that are left behind, they are still beautiful."
Stage 0: Abnormal cells that could become cancer
Stage I: Cancer is small and localized
Stage II and Stage III: Cancer is larger and has grown into nearby tissues or lymph nodes.
Stage IV: Cancer has spread to other parts of your body.
— Source: WebMD
