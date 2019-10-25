Arrest made in toddler drowning, mother in custody

MILLER COUNTY, Ar. (KSLA) - A mother is charged in connection to the drowning death of her 1-year-old girl.
Danielle Mitchell, 28, is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, according to the Miller County Sheriff’s Office
The incident happened on July 9, 2019. Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Miller County Road 40 regarding a drowned toddler. Crews with Miller County Volunteer Fire First Responders and Life-Net EMS provided care for the toddler on scene. The toddler was sent by helicopter to a Texarkana hospital where she was pronounced dead.
During the investigation into the incident, authorities were able to learn that Mitchell was taking care of three other children, two of her own including the victim, inside the home when the drowning took place, according to MCSO.
Authorities later issued a Class D felony for Mitchell. A class D felony is punishable by up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Mitchell was taken into custody and booked into the Miller County Detention Center on the morning of Oct. 25.
She is being held without bond pending her First Judicial Court appearance.
