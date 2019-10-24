Where to donate for Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney memorial service events

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Memorial service events are being planned for Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney, the 3-year-old girl abducted from Tom Brown Village and later found dead.
A donation page has been created to fund her memorial service events.
“As the community grieves the tragic loss of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, a beautiful girl taken from us far too soon, join us as we honor her memory and support her family,” the donation page reads. “Join a coalition of Birmingham residents, in partnership with the City of Birmingham, in providing support.”
The page states that funds raised above the goal will be distributed to Birmingham area nonprofits serving high-risk and vulnerable populations impacted by human trafficking, mental and physical abuse, and violence against children.
You can access the donation page at this link.
