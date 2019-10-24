Rain moves in early Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! As we are closing in on the weekend we have one more great day of weather before our forecast is going to be heading downhill quickly for our Friday. As the State Fair of Louisiana kicks off today we will be treated to another perfect fall day in the ArkLaTex. But an area of of low pressure is going to start taking shape over the next 12 hours and quickly move towards the ArkLaTex. The good news is your weekend forecast is looking better and better as the rain is no longer expected to linger around much into Saturday.