Rain moves in early Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! As we are closing in on the weekend we have one more great day of weather before our forecast is going to be heading downhill quickly for our Friday. As the State Fair of Louisiana kicks off today we will be treated to another perfect fall day in the ArkLaTex. But an area of of low pressure is going to start taking shape over the next 12 hours and quickly move towards the ArkLaTex. The good news is your weekend forecast is looking better and better as the rain is no longer expected to linger around much into Saturday.
Thursday’s forecast is shaping up to yet another near perfect day for the region. After a cool start, temperatures should be able to rise into the 70s by lunch and be in the mid 70s throughout the afternoon. Combine those temperatures with ample sunshine and low humidity it makes for a perfect start to the State Fair of Louisiana.
Your Friday unfortunately is going to be a whole different story. The area of low pressure will be moving into the ArkLaTex bringing a whole lot of rain and cooler temperatures. Some parts of the ArkLaTex could see up to two inches of rain by the time its over. This disturbance will also be cooling off the region as temperatures will struggle just to get into the mid 60s Friday and Saturday.
The good news is your weekend forecast is improving. Rain should move out of the region by early Saturday morning and your afternoon, while cool, should be relatively pleasant. Sunday is looking even better as temperatures will rebound back into the 70s with more sunshine.
So with the great weather expected today make sure to head to the State Fair if you can!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
