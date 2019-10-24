Potential tropical development in the gulf

(KSLA) - In the Gulf of Mexico, there is a broad area of low pressure becoming more organized. This could become a tropical depression by the end of today or Friday. If this holds true, then the storm would take on the name Olga.
The National Hurricane Center has put the chance of development at 50% within the next 48 hours to the next 5 days. Right now, the storm is located in the Bay of Campeche. The storm will move to the north into the southern and central Gulf of Mexico by Friday. As the storm reaches the warmer waters in the gulf, that is when any strengthening will take place.
The good news is that even if this storm develops into a depression or tropical storm, it will be short-lived. That’s because a cold front will be moving south and will merge with the storm. This will essentially wipe out any further development and the storm will no longer exist.
There will still be a lot of rain around in the Gulf of Mexico, though. This rain or extra moisture will move to the north and will cause heavy rains along the immediate coastline on Friday. There could be up to 2-4 inches possible for areas in south Louisiana.
There will not be any major impacts to the ArkLaTex from this disturbance in the gulf. We are expecting a lot of rain mostly associated with the cold front that will move through Friday.
