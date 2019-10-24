KSLA Salutes: The Civil Service Illustrator

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Awareness and imagination turn into paintings that fill the walls of Marilyn Ann Couch’s home.
“Painting to me it brings me into the moment,” she said. “There’s a part that it’s like you lose your sense of separateness when you paint.”
But before Marilyn was painting inside her kitchen — she was using her talents to help the military.
“We were civil service employees so we were federal DoD — Department of Defense employees," she said.
In 1972 Marilyn began working as a television illustrator at Fort Polk but soon left the south for New York to begin working as a graphic illustrator.
“When I went to West Point Academy they had never had a woman in the graphics department and I was the first woman and the only woman there," she said.
She soon was back in Louisiana at Barksdale Air Force Base continuing her illustrating career.
“We did briefing covers," she said. "We did mementos. When people would retire, we would do pen and ink sketches of their houses; because the houses are beautiful on Barksdale.”
Her work can also be found inside Barksdale’s Global Power Museum.
“I would really feel the feeling of that painting and try to translate that into a mural," she said.
Her 30-year career as a civil service employee has sent Marilyn all over the world doing a variety of different jobs. She’s been stationed at Air Force Bases in South Carolina, Arkansas, Texas, Hawaii and even Guam.
She’s also worked as an arts and crafts director, chief of graphics and audiovisuals, and has even served as a mortuary officer.
After her retirement, she came back to Shreveport.
One year, Couch broke her shoulder. Following surgery, she lost feeling her right hand — almost ending her painting career.
“I was in rehab and I didn’t know if I could ever paint again,” she said. “So I started to work with it and I thought well I’m going to go to a department store and get a canvas and some paints and I painted a little picture.”
She began to work after her surgery and eventually submitted a piece to the Shreveport Regional Arts Council’s Critical Mass III competition back in 2015 which won her best in the show.
That competition helped lead her to solo shows and exhibitions across the state.
As she continues her career as an artist, she’s grateful for everything she’s experienced in her life.
“For a little kid that grew up in the bad part of Houston, I would have never imagined that I would be able to accomplish everything that I did," she said.
She recently joined the Women’s Department Club and works as an art director for their art gallery. Couch works with artists and helps feature their work in the gallery every month.
