Heavy rain Friday clears out in time for the weekend

(KSLA) - Heavy rain is likely for Friday as a cold front pushes through and a low-pressure center follows with it. Most of the rain is likely for the eastern ArkLATex. We could see some places with 2-3 inches.
The clouds will be building up overnight. The rain chances will also steadily increase too. By the morning hours, there should be a lot of scattered showers around. I don't expect any thunderstorms. Overall, I have a 30% chance of rain tonight and temperatures falling to the mid 50s.
Friday is where the forecast gets a little unfavorable. I have the rain chance up to 80%. There is a good chance for heavy rain throughout the day. Many places will see up to 1 inch or so, while the eastern ArkLATex will see 2-3 inches. So, Texas, you might not have as much rain. Temperatures will also be rather chilly warming up to the lower 60s. That tied in with the rain, will make it a nasty day to be outdoors.
Saturday still looks to have maybe some morning showers, but will otherwise be dry. In fact, I have lowered the rain chance to only 20% for the day. By the afternoon, the rain will be gone. We may see a couple peeks of sunshine just before the sun sets Saturday evening. Temperatures will still be cool thanks to the cloud cover and a weak cold front. Highs will only be in the mid 60s.
Then on Sunday, the weather will be back to being nice! I have a 0% chance of rain. The sunshine will also be back, making it beautiful outside. Temperatures will be a little warmer in the afternoon getting to the 70s, thanks in part to the sunshine. It will be a great day!
Then as we start next week, the great weather will continue. Monday will be really nice with temperatures in the 70s and little to no rain expected. There will be plenty of sunshine to go around.
Another cold front is coming in by the middle of next week. The rain chances will begin to go up on Tuesday to 30% but the front itself will arrive by Wednesday. So I have a 40% chance of rain Wednesday. This will really cool the temperatures down to possibly the coldest of the season so far!
That means for Halloween, the temperature will be really cold. The temperature should warm up to only the mid 50s in the afternoon! Then it will likely be in the 40s after sunset when the kids are trick-or-treating. Make sure to plan the costumes accordingly!
Have a great rest of your week!
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
