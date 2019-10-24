Heavy rain Friday clears out in time for the weekend

Friday is where the forecast gets a little unfavorable. I have the rain chance up to 80%. There is a good chance for heavy rain throughout the day. Many places will see up to 1 inch or so, while the eastern ArkLATex will see 2-3 inches. So, Texas, you might not have as much rain. Temperatures will also be rather chilly warming up to the lower 60s. That tied in with the rain, will make it a nasty day to be outdoors.