First Alert: Cool and wet end to the work week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Today’s sunshine, warm temperatures and dry weather for much of the ArkLaTex will come to an end on Friday. Our next weather maker is already bringing rain and even snow across parts of Texas and Oklahoma.
Rain will be arriving across the area later tonight and will likely make for a wet commute Friday morning. Scattered rain and showers will continue through the afternoon with a wet drive home from work possible for many. The wet weather will linger through the evening, but showers will begin tapering off by Saturday morning. We may stay cloudy, but it’s looking dry by Saturday afternoon. Here’s the latest hour-by-hour forecast from Futuretrack:
It’s not only going to be wet Friday, but temperatures may struggle to warm because of thick clouds and persistent rain. We’ll likely be stuck in the 50s through the day tomorrow.
Plan on packing rain gear and warm clothes if you’re headed to a high school football game Friday evening.
Rain totals won’t be excessive for most of the area. We’ll see between 1-2 inches for the majority of the ArkLaTex. Along the southern and eastern edges of the area we could see as much as 2-3″ in some areas.
