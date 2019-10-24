CPSO to host drug take back event on Oct. 26

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - This weekend, Caddo Parish residents will have the chance to dispose of unwanted and unused prescription drugs.
A drug take-back event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Sheriff’s Safety Town, 8910 Jewella Avenue.
The service is free and anonymous — no questions asked, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The take-back event is only taking pills. Not liquids or needles/syringes.
October 26 is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.
“Last fall nearly 469 tons of prescription drugs were turned in at nearly 6,300 sites operated by the DEA and its state and local law enforcement partners. Overall, in its 17 previous Take Back events, more than 11.8 million pounds—approximately 5,900 tons—of pills have been turned in,” reads a news release from CPSO.
For more information about the Take Back Day event, go to www.DEATakeBack.com or contact the Caddo Sheriff’s Office at 698-7233.
