CHRISTUS surgeon returns to serve the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — After years of training, an ArkLaTex native has come home to serve his community.
Dr. John Evans is the newest member of CHRISTUS Highland’s cardiovascular and thoracic surgery team. And he could not be more thrilled to plant his roots in Shreveport.
Evans earned his undergraduate degree from LSU and his medical degree at LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport.
He then moved to Birmingham to complete his intense general surgery training. After that, he spent time in Nashville at Vanderbilt University undergoing rigorous cardiothoracic instruction.
“I almost felt a sense of duty to come back," Evans said.
"I consider myself very fortunate to do what I do. To go and get the training where I did, it’s certainly exciting to bring that skill set back to our community.”
Evans provides surgical management of cardiac diseases to all adults.
