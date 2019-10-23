17-year-old suspect who barricaded himself, mother in Nacogdoches home now in custody

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - A 17-year-old who barricaded himself in a home on Northway Drive with his mother Tuesday afternoon is now in custody, according to the Nacogdoches Police Department.
According to a press release, the Nacogdoches Police Department responded to a 911 call about a hostage situation in the 5300 block of Northway Drive at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.
The caller told the dispatcher that one family member inside the residence was able to escape and that another person was being held inside the home against her will.
“Officers determined the suspect was a 17-year-old male and the victim inside the residence was his mother,” the press release stated.
The NPD SWAT and Negotiating teams responded to the scene.
The victim being held inside the residence was able to escape, the press release stated.
“Negotiators were able to convince the suspect to come outside, and he was taken into custody without further incident around 3:30 p.m.,” the press release stated.
Ayres said that a Class A misdemeanor unlawful restraint charge is pending against the teen. He added that the young man is being evaluated at an area hospital.
“The suspect’s name can be released once formal charges are filed,” Ayres said.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.