Weather about to take a downward turn by Friday

(KSLA) - The weather will be perfect for the next couple days, then the rain will return. Keep the sunglasses for now, then get your rain gear for the end of the week. There could be heavy rain by Friday, but no severe weather is expected as of now.
We’ll be clear and a little chilly tonight. I do not expect any rain. There will be rain outside of the ArkLaTex. This will be to the north in central Oklahoma. We here in the ArkLaTex should remain dry. Temperatures will fall in the upper 40s for a few places, but closer to the lower 50s for everyone else.
Thursday will be more of the same. At least in the morning. The clouds will start to build a little bit by the afternoon. I have only a 10% chance of rain for day. So, I still do not expect any rain, but a quick shower is possible. This is more likely for the northern ArkLaTex. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 70s in the afternoon.
Friday is where the forecast gets a little unfavorable. There is model disagreement about how much rain we will see. As one model shows a lot of rain, while the other computer model shows traces of rain and low rain totals. It does look more likely that there will be rain. I have a 60% chance of rain for the day. I would keep the rain gear with you as you head out the door.
Saturday no longer looks to have a lot of rain. In fact, I have lowered the rain chance to only 20% for the day. If we are to see any rain, it will be in the morning. By the afternoon, the rain will be gone. Temperatures will still be cool thanks to the cloud cover and a weak cold front. Highs will only be in the mid 60s.
Then on Sunday, the weather will be back to being nice! I have a 0% chance of rain. Temperatures will be a little warmer in the afternoon getting to the 70s. It will be a great day!
Then as we start next week, the great weather will be back. Monday and Tuesday will both be really nice with temperatures in the 70s and little to no rain expected.
Have a great rest of your week!
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
